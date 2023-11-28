NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans’ own R&B and Jazz singer Ledisi is bringing her tour to the Mahalia Jackson Theater in 2024.

The Grammy Award winner announced her “The Good Life Tour” will stop in New Orleans on April 5.

Also on the road with her is Soul singer Raheem DeVaughn.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. on the Mahalia Jackson Theater website and at the Saenger Theater box office at 1111 Canal St.

