NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The beloved pups from Nickelodeon’s PAW Patrol embark on a brand-new adventure and invite everyone to join an interactive live stage show at the UNO Lakefront Arena from September 15 to 17.

VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon present PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite.” The show promises a delightful experience for families, with audience members having the chance to become honorary members of the PAW Patrol pack.

The storyline revolves around Ryder and the PAW Patrol team confronting their toughest challenge: mischievous Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, which sets off a whirlwind of chaos. Their mission is to capture the clones, save Robo Dog, and prove that a helping hand (or paw) can make anyone a hero.

Show Schedule:

– Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:00 p.m.

– Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

– Sunday, Sept. 17 at 11:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased at the Lakefront Arena Box Office, Ticketmaster, or the show’s website.

For those looking for a unique experience, a limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available from $135. This package offers a premium seat and an exclusive photo opportunity with the PAW Patrol characters post-show.

