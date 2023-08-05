NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Art lovers and fashion enthusiast alike are making their way through Warehouse Arts District on Saturday, August 5, for the highly anticipated White Linen Night event.

The 300-600 blocks of Julia Street has transformed into fashionable hues of white as participants take in 29 years of culture filled with music, food, drink, fun, and most importantly art.

After a brief hiatus due to Covid-19, Arts District New Orleans (ADNO) President Leslie-Claire Spillman, expressed her gratitude for the events return saying, “White Linen Night has been part of the Arts District calendar for 29 years, we are grateful for our continued partnership with Fidelity Bank, as well as renewed relationships with our many other regular sponsors. Thanks to their support, we are able to continue to welcome guests to the district and grow this event which we all know and love.”

Full of traditions new and old, for first time the event has extended to the 500 block of Saint Joseph Street, bridging onto Julia-Street and extending the spotlight on surrounding galleries, museums, and institutions.

Each gallery is presenting new exhibitions, showcasing world-class art installations from the talented artists represented.

Visitors can find a full guide of exhibits on the ANDO website.

