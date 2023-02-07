NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Let’s be frank, hotdog fans — the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile coming to Louisiana is no joke! If you want to get your fix before that 27-foot-long weiner on wheels heads out of the area, here’s where to go!

Friday, February 10

New Orleans Fairgrounds

1751 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70119

12pm-4:30pm

Saturday, February 11

Rouses Supermarket

3711 Power Blvd Metairie, LA 70003

12-4pm

Sunday, February 12

Rouses Supermarket

2900 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002

10am-1pm

Rouses Supermarket

717 Clearview Pkwy, Metairie, LA 70001

2pm-5pm

Wednesday, February 15

Habitat for Humanity Restore

1400 North Ln, Mandeville, LA 70471

11am-2:30pm

