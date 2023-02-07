NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Let’s be frank, hotdog fans — the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile coming to Louisiana is no joke! If you want to get your fix before that 27-foot-long weiner on wheels heads out of the area, here’s where to go!
Friday, February 10
New Orleans Fairgrounds
- 1751 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70119
- 12pm-4:30pm
Saturday, February 11
Rouses Supermarket
- 3711 Power Blvd Metairie, LA 70003
- 12-4pm
Sunday, February 12
Rouses Supermarket
- 2900 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002
- 10am-1pm
Rouses Supermarket
- 717 Clearview Pkwy, Metairie, LA 70001
- 2pm-5pm
Wednesday, February 15
Habitat for Humanity Restore
- 1400 North Ln, Mandeville, LA 70471
- 11am-2:30pm
