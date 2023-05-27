NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Calling all Baklava and Spanakopita lovers—the 48th annual Greek Festival is here!

Kicking off Saturday (May 27th) at Bayou St. John festival goers experienced Greek culture with traditional dances, the sounds of a live Greek band, and a special Cathedral tour inside of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Filled with an array of homemade traditional Greek culinary favorites like pastries, and grocery items, as well as Greek wines and Mythos beer attendees were able to experience authentic Greek cuisine.

Participants also were able to walk or run in a special 5K challenge hosted by the New Orleans Track Club.

Greek Fest wraps up Sunday (May 28th). Tickets are $10, children under 12 are free and doors open at 11 a.m.

More information about the festival can be found on the official Greek Festival site.

