BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In Louisiana, the first of June is receiving quite a bit of attention as the start of 2022’s hurricane season, but June 1 is also nationally recognized for another reason.
Raising Cane’s pointed out on its official Facebook page that June 1st is National Nail Polish Day.
The Baton Rouge-based fast-food chain also directed fans to its special nail polish, ‘Glossy & Saucy.’
The nail polish resembles the color of the restaurant’s popular Cane’s Sauce, with an added hint of glitter.
Click here to view the saucy nail polish.
