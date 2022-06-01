BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In Louisiana, the first of June is receiving quite a bit of attention as the start of 2022’s hurricane season, but June 1 is also nationally recognized for another reason.

Raising Cane’s pointed out on its official Facebook page that June 1st is National Nail Polish Day.

The Baton Rouge-based fast-food chain also directed fans to its special nail polish, ‘Glossy & Saucy.’

The nail polish resembles the color of the restaurant’s popular Cane’s Sauce, with an added hint of glitter.

