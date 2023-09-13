NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Grammy award-winning singer Olivia Rodrigo is making a stop in New Orleans during her GUTS world tour in 2024.

Rodrigo’s team announced the tour on Wednesday, Sept. 13, in support of her new album GUTS, which was released on Sept. 8.

The tour will kick off in Palm Springs, California on Feb. 23, 2024, and travel across North America and Europe with a stop at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on March 2, 2024.

Rodrigo’s team said this will be her first arena tour and will feature music from her debut album “SOUR” and her new album “GUTS” which features her “number one hit ‘Vampire’.”

Special guests on the tour will include The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPanthress and Remi Wolf.

Ticketmaster is asking fans to register before Sept. 17 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time for ticket purchases. For more information about tickets and registration, visit the Ticketmaster website. VIP packages will also be available for purchase.

