Oak Street Po-boy Festival postponed till 2022

On Friday, the organizers of the annual Oak Street Po-Boy Festival announced the postponement of this year’s Po-Boy Fest.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans is still reeling from the impacts of the ongoing pandemic, as well as the long-term recovery from Hurricane Ida.

The event will be rescheduled for 2022.

Oak Street Po-Boy Fest organizers made their decision hoping to avoid adding any undue burden by convening a large group of people.

“We understand this news comes as a disappointment to many in our neighborhood and our city, but it is the only prudent choice given the circumstances,” says Oak Street Merchants and Property Owners.

Instead, the Po-Boy Fest team hopes supporters of New Orleans food, music, and culture, who want to sample some of the finest, most delectable po-boy sandwiches New Orleans has to offer, will instead safely patronize and order from these establishments:

Ajun Cajun

Ale On Oak

Bienvenue Bar & Grill

Blessed Sacrament St. Joan of Arc Catholic

Bobby Heberts Cajun Cannon

Boucherie & Bourrée

Bratz Y’all

Breads on Oak Cafe & Bakery

Canseco’s Carrolton Market

Crabby Jacks

Crepes a la Cart

Ms Dees Catering Cuisine LLC

Gonzo’s Smokehouse & BBQ

Goodfellas Seafood & PoBoys

Gulf Tacos

GW Finns

Jack Dempsey’s Restaurant

Jacques-Imos Cafe

Jazzy Petes

Miss Linda Catering

Live Oak Cafe

Mahony’s Po-Boys and Seafood

Nola Boils Cafe

Oak Wine Bar

Oceania Grill

Parkway Bakery & Tavern

Pho Bistreaux

Red Fish Grill

Seithers

Southerns

Squeezy’s

Trenasse

Vaucresson Sausage Company

Vincent’s

Voleos Seafood Restaurant

YaYa Comfort Foods