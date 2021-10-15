Oak Street Po-boy Festival postponed till 2022

On Friday, the organizers of the annual Oak Street Po-Boy Festival announced the postponement of this year’s Po-Boy Fest.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans is still reeling from the impacts of the ongoing pandemic, as well as the long-term recovery from Hurricane Ida.

The event will be rescheduled for 2022.

Oak Street Po-Boy Fest organizers made their decision hoping to avoid adding any undue burden by convening a large group of people.

“We understand this news comes as a disappointment to many in our neighborhood and our city, but it is the only prudent choice given the circumstances,” says Oak Street Merchants and Property Owners. 

Instead, the Po-Boy Fest team hopes supporters of New Orleans food, music, and culture, who want to sample some of the finest, most delectable po-boy sandwiches New Orleans has to offer, will instead safely patronize and order from these establishments:

  • Ajun Cajun
  • Ale On Oak
  • Bienvenue Bar & Grill
  • Blessed Sacrament St. Joan of Arc Catholic
  • Bobby Heberts Cajun Cannon 
  • Boucherie & Bourrée 
  • Bratz Y’all 
  • Breads on Oak Cafe & Bakery
  • Canseco’s Carrolton Market 
  • Crabby Jacks
  • Crepes a la Cart
  • Ms Dees Catering Cuisine LLC
  • Gonzo’s Smokehouse & BBQ
  • Goodfellas Seafood & PoBoys 
  • Gulf Tacos
  • GW Finns
  • Jack Dempsey’s Restaurant 
  • Jacques-Imos Cafe
  • Jazzy Petes
  • Miss Linda Catering
  • Live Oak Cafe
  • Mahony’s Po-Boys and Seafood
  • Nola Boils Cafe
  • Oak Wine Bar
  • Oceania Grill
  • Parkway Bakery & Tavern
  • Pho Bistreaux 
  • Red Fish Grill
  • Seithers 
  • Southerns 
  • Squeezy’s 
  • Trenasse 
  • Vaucresson Sausage Company
  • Vincent’s 
  • Voleos Seafood Restaurant
  • YaYa Comfort Foods

