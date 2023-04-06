LOS ANGELES (WGNO) A Louisiana native is taking her talents from one LA to another after being invited to sing at a Los Angeles Clippers game.

Last month, 18-year-old Elizabeth Burris took center stage at the Crypto.Com Arena ahead of the Clippers’ matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Watch the full performance in the player above.

Though this is her first appearance at the former Staples Center, the Mandeville teen is no stranger to the NBA, or college athletics. While still in high school, Burris was invited to sing at a New Orleans Pelicans game and has since performed the national anthem at nearly all LSU athletic events, including gymnastics and basketball — while attending as a freshman.

Burris’ family says she has since returned home to perform at the Miss LSU pageant and will sing at the LSU-Alabama baseball game later this month.

