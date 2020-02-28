NORD announces spring season for Movies in the Park

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission announced its schedule for its Movies in the Park series. Each week, NORD will host an outdoor movie event at different parks in the city. The films begin at dusk each night.

Below is a list of the movies, locations, and rain contingency plan for each week as provided by NORD.

Friday, March 6 — “Angry Birds 2” at Milne Playground, 5420 Franklin Ave. Rain site: Milne Rec Center, 5420 Franklin Ave.



Friday, March 13 — “A Wrinkle in Time” at Rosa F. Keller Library, 4300 S. Broad Ave.

Rain site: Rosenwald Rec Center, 1120 S. Broad St.

Friday, March 20 — “Incredibles 2” at Rosenwald Play Area, 1120 S. Broad St.

Rain site: Rosenwald Rec Center, 1120 S. Broad St.



Friday, March 27 — “Up” at Annunciation Park, 800 Race St.

Rain site: Lyons Rec Center, 624 Louisiana Ave.

Friday, April 3 — “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” at Hufft Playspot, 1300 General Collins Ave.

Rain site: Behrman Rec Center, 2529 General Meyer Ave.



Friday, April 17 — “Mary Poppins” at Latter Branch Public Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave. Rain site: Lyons Rec Center, 624 Louisiana Ave.



Friday, April 24 — “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” at Joe W. Brown Park, 5601 Read Blvd.

Rain site: Joe W. Brown Rec Center, 5601 Read Blvd.



Friday, May 1 — “Ratatouille” at Evans Playground, 5100 LaSalle St. Rain site: Lyons Rec Center, 624 Louisiana Ave.



Friday, May 8 — “Finding Dory” at Lafitte Greenway, 1971 St. Louis St.

Rain site: Treme Rec Center, 900 N. Villere St.



Friday, May 15 — “Hotel Transylvania 2” at Behrman Park, 2529 General Meyer Ave.

Rain site: Behrman Rec Center, 2529 General Meyer Ave.

Friday, May 22 — “The Secret Life of Pets” at Hardin Park, 2500 New Orleans St. Rain site: St. Bernard Rec Center, 1500 Lafreniere St.

Friday, May 29 — “Frozen II” at Joe W. Brown Park, 5601 Read Blvd. Rain site: Joe W. Brown Rec Center, 5601 Read Blvd.



