NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Are you ready for some shopping?

SisterHearts Thrift Shop is ready for you.

Before she opened this place, Mary Henderson-Uloho would see stuff on the streets.

She’d pick it up.

Then clean it up.

Then sell it right here on a street corner.

Now, as WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood shows you, she’s got a whole store full of good stuff.

