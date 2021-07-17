NOLA Motorsports Park hosts summer bike night series

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Starting July 28, NOLA Motorsports Park will be hosting a series of Bike Nights for all ages and skills.

The events will be on the following days from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. :

Wednesday, July 28th

Wednesday, August 18th

Wednesday, September 8th

Wednesday, September 29th

Each event will offer free food & bottled water. Beer and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Along with those, a water station will be set up on the track for refills.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 dollars for children in advance on their website. The cost on-site will be$12 for adults and $5 for children. All Riders are required to sign a waiver and anyone 18 and under must wear a helmet.

Participants can register online.

Online registration closes the night before each event at 11:59 p.m.