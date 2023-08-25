NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watching a real New Yorker, his name is Evan, taking a bite of a New Orleans bagel, you have to wonder.

You have to wonder what Evan is thinking as he’s snacking on a New Orleans bagel.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood asked Evan to rate the bagel on a scale of one to ten.

Evan says, “A 12 out of 10!”

That’s what Evan says.

And that’s what Bon Appetit, the magazine says.

That’s the story from Four Moon Bagels.

