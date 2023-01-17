NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Developers have announced three projects along Poydras Street that will expand on current businesses and even bring something new to downtown New Orleans.

Brechtel Hospitality reports plans are underway to break ground on projects at next-door properties Copper Vine and Vintage Rock Club, along a new rooftop venue only steps away at Poydras and Rampart streets. Here’s what’s coming to the CBD!

Copper Vine Winepub & Inn

The eatery will add on four new dining rooms, two new kitchens, and 11 inn rooms as part of what’s being called the Copper Vine Winepub & Inn. The expanded dining area will overlook the property’s original courtyard, reenvisioned from the historic Maylie’s Restaurant that closed in the 1980s after more than 100 years in business.

Vintage Rock Club

Vintage will continue to bring on the party with the addition of another bar, a second dance floor, and a video wall playing all the throwbacks. We’re told that the venue will also expand its VIP area with performance lighting, a new lounge, and more restrooms.

Rooftop Venue

Located at Rampart and Poydras streets, organizers say this venue will include 6,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor rooftop space complete with a full kitchen and private elevator. The venue will also include an entrance on Rampart Street that will lead visitors directly to the third floor.

Poydras Street Expansion Project Team members include:

Brechtel Hospitality, Owner / Operator

Studio West Design and Architecture, Architect and Interior Designer

Impetus, General Contractor

Synergy Consulting Engineers, MEP Engineer

Batture, Structural and Civil Engineer

Spackman Mossop Michaels, Landscape Architect

Roland, Woolworth, & Associates, Acoustic Consultant

The Willingham Company, Kitchen Consultant

Details regarding the completion date for the project were not released, however, we’re told more details will be released at a later date.

“It has been a pleasure to be involved in this wonderful hospitality project on the high-profile Poydras Street corridor,” said Erin Comeaux, Project Executive with Impetus. “Renovation projects are always complex, but the Brechtel Development team understands this and respects the incredible value of historic New Orleans buildings like these. We are honored to be their trusted building partner on this great addition to our city.”

