NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Love awaits 32 extraordinary women as they try to find love on ABC TV’s hit reality dating show “The Bachelor.” One of those women competing for Joey Graziadei’s heart is from New Orleans.

Kelsey Anderson, 25, is a junior project manager from New Orleans.

Anderson is hoping 28-year-old tennis pro Graziadei picks her as his wife on Season 28 of “The Bachelor.”

As the Bachelor, Graziadei says he’s looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing, and ending his days watching the sunset, but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.

Graziadei was a fan-favorite on Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

“The Bachelorette” filmed an episode in New Orleans earlier this year.

The new season of “The Bachelor” premieres on WGNO-TV on Monday Jan. 22, 2024, at 7 p.m.

