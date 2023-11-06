NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is heading to the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans as a part of a film concert series.

Happening May 10, 2024, Justin Freer and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the score from the third movie in the Harry Potter series “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”

The film will also play in its entirety on a high-definition 40-foot screen.

Officials say the concert series began in 2016 with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and continued as a way to celebrate the films. So far, over three million fans have experienced more than 2,973 worldwide performances in almost 48 countries.

In the third movie, the trio, Harry, Hermione and Ron learn about and meet escaped prisoner Sirius Black who teaches them skills including the art of Divination and how to handle Dementors.

In the midst of the training, Harry learns the relationship between him and Black.

“The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event,” said producer and conductor Justin Freer.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. Anyone looking to purchase can visit the Saenger Theatre website or go to the box office at 1111 Canal St.

