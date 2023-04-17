NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This New Orleans pizza spot in Uptown New Orleans has got a clever idea to try and get tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

Zander White, the owner of Zee’s Pizzeria on Baronne Street is offering free pizza for a year in exchange for highly-coveted Taylor Swift concert tickets.

“We’d scream if we could go,” White tells WGNO. “Me and my wife are big fans and we’d love to go. I don’t see a way to get tickets because they are way too expensive and too hard to get.”

Like thousands of others, it’s been tough for White to get tickets — especially after last fall’s Ticketmaster fiasco that led to a major system meltdown due to record-high demand.

So, White thought, why not put up a sign at his pizzeria that says, “Free Pizza For Swift Tix?”

“We’d do at least a year of free pizza for two Swift tickets,” White said.

A plea to the public in exchange for a pizza prize.

“I thought it would be funny, hoping Taylor would find out. Taylor just owns it really good,” White explained. “She’s so talented and doesn’t care what people say, and just does her thing,” she said.

If you give White and his wife free tickets, you certainly would not be an “Anti-Hero.” There’s no “Bad Blood” if they don’t get the Eras tickets — White says they will just have to “Shake It Off.”

Meanwhile, we asked if White would create a Taylor-themed pizza, what would it be?

“It would definitely have a lot of red. She loves the color red. Pizza fit for a queen,” White said.

The closest show to New Orleans where Taylor Swift will be performing is in Nashville, however, there are still stops planned in locations less than a two-hour flight from NOLA, like Atlanta, Kansas City, and Cincinnati.

