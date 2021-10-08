New Orleans Nightmare haunts NOLA

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Nightmare has returned with a vengeance.

On October 1, the New Orleans Nightmare Haunted House attraction returned to the area. The haunted house is one of thirteen national attractions produced by Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group.

New Orleans Nightmare is open through the month of October and on select nights through November 6.

A ‘Special Blackout’ event hosted on November 5 and 6 will give a completely different experience than the regular haunt.

This year, three new themed attractions were added: The Boogeyman, Operation Laughing Place, and the Spirit of Halloween.

Visitors will get to experience the signature attraction, Phobia Sensory Overload, as well as two fun mini escape room games.