New Orleans musicians play at the historic Beauregard-Keyes House Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — He’s played in over 20 countries for over 40 years, Sunday evening Tim Laughlin of New Orleans will offer a salute to great New Orleans clarinetists.

August 15, Laughlin will pay tribute to clarinet legends Jonny Dodds, Pete Fountain, Louis Cottrell, Eddie Miller, Irving Fazola, George Lewis, and many others during a 90-minute concert in the Salle A Manger, or dining room, of the 1826 Vieux Carre landmark.

Laughlin’s 40+ year musical career has taken him from Bourbon Street to Carnegie Hall and more. His nightly Royal Street home-balcony concerts for neighbors brought him unexpected national and international recognition during the Covid-19 shutdown. Laughlin, whose “Isle of Orleans” CD won awards and movie placements, enjoyed presenting the free concerts, saying, “It was my chance to bring music to a very quiet French Quarter and to give our community hope at a time of isolation and despair.”

Accompanying Laughlin will be New Orleans guitarist and composer Nahum Zdybel and Taylor Kent, an established based player with several bands and sometimes the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.

Doors open at 6 p.m., the performance begins at 6:30 p.m. The Beauregard-Keyes House is located at 1113 Chartres Street, across from the Old Ursulines Convent. Nearby parking is available at the French Market Riverfront lots or surrounding streets.

Tickets are $35 and may be purchased in advance from bkhouse.org based on availability. Seating is open on a first-come, first-serve basis in the air-conditioned venue.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own beverages along with extra cups and wine openers.

For additional information, call 504-523-7257.