NEW YORK, NY. (BRPROUD) – The Governors Ball Music Festival, a multi-day event held in Randalls Island, New York City, typically draws as many as 150,000 people to its diverse lineup of musical performances.

Founded in 2011, it’s become the sort of event that the industry’s most popular artists are eager to be a part of.

This year, Halsey, Kid Cudi, and J. Cole are just a few of the celebrities scheduled to perform during the June 10 – June 12 event.

Fans were also looking forward to seeing the hip-hop trio, Migos on stage.

But at the last minute, the Governor’s Ball took to social media and announced that Louisiana native and five-time Grammy winner Lil Wayne would replace Migos’s Friday performance.

According to TMZ, one of Migos’s label representatives said the group had to pull out due a scheduling conflict. Apparently, one of its members will be filming a movie at the time of the festival.

Lil Wayne, a New Orleans-born hip-hop artist whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., made waves in the industry with his 1999 debut album, Tha Block is Hot.

According to the Governors Ball’s website, Lil Wayne will hit the stage around 6:30 p.m. (ET) for his Friday, June 10 performance.