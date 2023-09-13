NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Organizers for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announced that an extra day will be added to the 2024 festival.

They said Jazz Fest will start on Thursday, April 25, forming two four-day weekends.

The festival will now span from Thursday, April 25, to Sunday, April 28 and Thursday, May 2, to Sunday, May 5.

The festivities will take place at the Fair Grounds Race Course and feature over 5,000 musicians with 14 stages, local food, a craft fair and more.

Organizers said Jazz Fest got its start in 1970 and brings in almost 500,000 people to celebrate the culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana.

For more information, visit the Jazz Fest website.

