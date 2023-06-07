NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Food and Wine Experience (NOFWE) returns this week with a host of feasts and spirits.

While the event always promises a good time, the fun helps support culinary causes in the city.

Once the savoring is done, you have to enjoy the champagne. After all, no one, let alone diners, wants to waste a bottle.

Brennan’s is hosting the champagne reception Wednesday to kick off this year’s Food and Wine Experience.

“31 years of cheers. NOFWE is a five-day food and wine festival. We have over 50 events in the five days,” said NOFWE Executive Director Aimee Brown.

Vinola is another NOFWE event that Brennan’s and its impressive wine collection is a part of.

Vinola is a chance to taste some of the world’s best wines paired with delectable food, but the good times this weekend support culinary education in New Orleans.

“We have Delgado Community College’s Culinary Arts Program. We have the LRAEF, which is the Louisiana Restaurant Association’s Education Foundation, and we have 1st Line School’s Edible School Yard Program,” said Brown.

While you’re partaking in the spirits or one of the spirted dinners, remember you’re also helping to grow the next generation of our culinary community.

“Students rising up, having this amazing mentorship, and then being the ones that own restaurants and businesses someday. It just keeps New Orleans the way that we love it, full of amazing food and incredible chefs,” said Brown.

The culmination of NOFWE is the grand tasting on Saturday at Generations Hall. Find out more on NOFWE’s website.

