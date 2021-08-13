New Iberia’s Sugar Cane Festival not postponing or canceling as of yet

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — While numerous other festivals and events are postponing in light of the recent COVID-19 spike, the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival and Fair is still set for September, say officials.

“At this time the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival and Fair will continue as planned for Sept. 23 – 26, 2021 unless mandated otherwise by state guidelines,” stated officials in a release this afternoon. “We will continue to follow all recommended festival guidelines and best practices as set forth by the State Fire Marshal and Gov. Edwards.”

This year’s fair lineup includes LA Roxx, Parish County Line, Clay Cormier, Jamie Bergeron, Geno Delafose, Three Thirty-Seven, and The Bad Boys Band.

For additional information, visit HiSugar.org.