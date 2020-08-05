New Cheetos mac and cheese hitting Walmart shelves this weekend nationwide

PLANO, Texas (WJW) — Cheetos is spicing up your lunch and dinner with its latest product: Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese.

Frito-Lay, Cheetos’ parent company, announced the new product on Wednesday, stating it will be available in three of the brand’s most popular flavors — Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeno.

This new mealtime delicacy is made with Chester Cheetah’s top-secret seasoning and features corkscrew pasta noodles that were inspired by his cheetah tail.

“We’ve seen incredible culinary creativity from our Cheetos fans through the years, taking our product and using as an actual ingredient in recipes — whether at restaurants, or now more than ever, at home,” Frito-Lay North America SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Ferdinando said in a press release. “Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese borrows that culinary inspiration to provide a mischievous mashup of an ordinary fan favorite. We’re putting our orange-dusted fingerprints on an at-home staple at a time when home mealtime occasions are on the rise.”

Frito-Lay North America partnered with Quaker Foods North America, the company that is home to Pasta Roni, to create the new treat. It will be available in single box and cup format.

“This one-of-a-kind innovation leverages the strength of our brands to hack into a household staple and take it to the next level with unique flavor experiences only Cheetos can provide,” said Kristin Kroepfl, VP, CMO Quaker Foods North America. “We look forward to bringing our passionate consumers the same Cheetos taste in a brand new way.”

Customers can find Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese on Walmart shelves or online for a suggested retail price of 98 cents beginning Saturday.

Frito-Lay hopes to expand the product to additional retailers in 2021.