Netflix’s new dating show is basically extreme social distancing for money

A new Netflix dating show, “Too Hot To Handle,” which ironically arrives amid a global pandemic in which the most effective preventative measure is keeping away from other peopl

(CNN) — Could you keep your paws to yourself for $100,000?

That’s the idea behind a new Netflix dating show, “Too Hot To Handle,” which ironically arrives amid a global pandemic in which the most effective preventative measure is keeping away from other people.

In “Too Hot To Handle,” 10 bathing suit-clad attractives cohabitate in a postcard-worthy paradise for what they’re told is going to be one heck of a sexy singles summer.

Except there’s a twist: They can have no sexual activity if they want a chance to win the $100,000 grand prize.

With each offense (which ranges from everything to kissing to solo gratification) the prize money total takes a hit.

All eight episodes will be available on April 17.