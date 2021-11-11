National television show looking to cast Baton Rouge families

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge families have the opportunity to be cast in a national television show that aims “to change lives” by showing inspirational stories about the hardships of finance and finding success.

“Opportunity Knock$” will begin filming in January and is set to premiere in September. Applications are open and will close on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The show’s executive producer is Jammie Hammond, an award-winning PBS producer.

“This is the most inspiring television series of my entire career,” Hammond said. “It will change lives in Baton Rouge and for viewers across the nation.”

According to an official press release, the show aims to change the lives of viewers at home by changing complicated financial challenges into economic success stories with the guidance of three nationally known financial experts serving as empowerment coaches. The coaches include Jean Chatzky, Louis Barajas and Patrice Washington. The show will be hosted by Baton Rouge resident Ronaldo Hardy.

Families that are interested in joining the cast can apply here. Visit the”Opportunity Knock$” website for more information on the cast, production team, and more.