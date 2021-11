LOS ANGELES (WGNO) — It will be a party with Cardi B as the rapper hosts the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21!

Some of the night’s top performers include:

BTS x Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Carrie Underwood

Bad Bunny

Walker Hayes

Kane Brown

Italian rock band Måneskin

Tyler, The Creator

Jason Aldean

Music’s Hottest Night airs Sunday, November 21 at 7 p.m. right here on WGNO. Can’t catch the show live? Stream it on Hulu on November 22.