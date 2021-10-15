Music will soon fill the air at City Park

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In October, The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) is set to return to New Orleans City Park with two free performances.

On Wednesday, October 20 at 6:30 p.m., the LPO will kick off the season with a free Community Concert at the Peristyle in City Park. This performance will be conducted by Carlos Miguel Prieto.

The October 20 concert will be the LPO’s first full orchestra performance in City Park since April 2019.

On Saturday, October 30 at 11 a.m., the Park will welcome families to experience LPO’s Halloween Spooktacular. The program, conducted by David Torns, will set the tone for Halloween with a selection of eerie musical pieces including John Williams’ Double Trouble. Attendees are encouraged to show off their Halloween costumes.

As a public space that serves all of the peoples of our region and plays a key role in cultivating cultural accessibility, we are delighted to continue and deepen our partnership with the Louisiana Philharmonics. City Park CEO Cara Lambright.

The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra is thrilled to return to City Park for these very special concerts to kick off the season. Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Executive Director Anwar Nasir.

Both performances are free and open to the public, with no ticket required. Attendees are allowed to bring chairs and lawn blankets to enjoy the performances. Face masks are required except when eating or drinking, and social distancing is encouraged. For more information, visit www.lpomusic.com.