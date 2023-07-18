NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans is a city of music. Every genre, artist and style can be heard with just a walk in the French Quarter, down Bourbon Street and even in the dimmest lit clubs on Frenchmen Street.

Whether you want to see live music, a DJ, big venues or just a small vibed-out experience, you can bet NOLA has it.

Big artists, local favorites and even upcoming talents have shows happening around the city in the coming months with songs of old, new, songs you love and some you will learn to love.

The biggest concert of the year is riding into town on a silver horse in September. Can’t guess, here’s a hit: it’ll make the Virgo’s Groove!

Check the list below for a show you and your friends would want to go to:

UNO Lakefront Arena:

The WYLD and Funny Summer Finale — Saturday, August 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster

Scream Tour — Sunday, October 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster

— Sunday, October 8 at 7 p.m. Kevin Gates: Only the Generals Tour — Saturday, November 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster

— Saturday, November 4 at 8 p.m. Kirk Franklin: The Reunion Tour — Saturday, November 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster

Smoothie King Center

Alicia Keys + Simi : Keys to The Summer Tour — Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster

: — Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m. Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour — Monday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster

— Monday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. Lil Durk — Tuesday, August 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster

— Tuesday, August 22 at 7 p.m. Christian Nodal — Thursday, August 31 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster

— Thursday, August 31 at 7 p.m. $UICIDEBOY$ — Friday, September 1 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster

— Friday, September 1 at 6:30 p.m. Lil Baby: Its Only Us Tour — Tuesday, September 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster

Caesars Superdome

Louisiana Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff : Garth Brooks — Saturday, September 2 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster

BEYONCÉ – RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR — Wednesday, September 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster

– — Wednesday, September 27 at 7 p.m. Bayou Classic: Battle of the Bands Greek Show — Friday, November 24 at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster

Tipitina’s

Bad Suns — Sunday, September 23 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are sold on Tippitina’s website

— Sunday, September 23 at 6:30 p.m. Rebirth Brass Band+ The Zahria Sims Collective — August 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets are sold on Tippitina’s website

— August 19 at 8 p.m. The Soul Rebels — October 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets are sold on Tippitina’s website

House of Blues

The Joey HoukBand in the Voodoo Garden — Thursday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are sold on the House of Blues’ website

— Thursday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m. Will Dickerson Solol in the Voodoo Garden — Saturday, July 22 at 3 p.m. Tickets are sold on the House of Blues’ website

— Saturday, July 22 at 3 p.m. Big Soul Band in the Voodoo Garden — Saturday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are sold on the House of Blues’ website

This list will be updated to display future shows coming to town. Stay with WGNO for updates.

