NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans is a city of music. Every genre, artist and style can be heard with just a walk in the French Quarter, down Bourbon Street and even in the dimmest lit clubs on Frenchmen Street.
Whether you want to see live music, a DJ, big venues or just a small vibed-out experience, you can bet NOLA has it.
Big artists, local favorites and even upcoming talents have shows happening around the city in the coming months with songs of old, new, songs you love and some you will learn to love.
The biggest concert of the year is riding into town on a silver horse in September. Can’t guess, here’s a hit: it’ll make the Virgo’s Groove!
Check the list below for a show you and your friends would want to go to:
UNO Lakefront Arena:
- The WYLD and Funny Summer Finale — Saturday, August 12 at 8 p.m.
- Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster
- Scream Tour — Sunday, October 8 at 7 p.m.
- Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster
- Kevin Gates: Only the Generals Tour — Saturday, November 4 at 8 p.m.
- Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster
- Kirk Franklin: The Reunion Tour — Saturday, November 18 at 7 p.m.
- Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster
Smoothie King Center
- Alicia Keys + Simi: Keys to The Summer Tour — Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m.
- Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster
- Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour — Monday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster
- Lil Durk — Tuesday, August 22 at 7 p.m.
- Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster
- Christian Nodal — Thursday, August 31 at 7 p.m.
- Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster
- $UICIDEBOY$ — Friday, September 1 at 6:30 p.m.
- Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster
- Lil Baby: Its Only Us Tour — Tuesday, September 19 at 7 p.m.
- Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster
Caesars Superdome
- Louisiana Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff: Garth Brooks — Saturday, September 2 at 5:30 p.m.
- Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster
- BEYONCÉ – RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR — Wednesday, September 27 at 7 p.m.
- Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster
- Bayou Classic: Battle of the Bands Greek Show — Friday, November 24 at 6 p.m.
- Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster
Tipitina’s
- Bad Suns — Sunday, September 23 at 6:30 p.m.
- Tickets are sold on Tippitina’s website
- Rebirth Brass Band+ The Zahria Sims Collective — August 19 at 8 p.m.
- Tickets are sold on Tippitina’s website
- The Soul Rebels — October 13 at 8 p.m.
- Tickets are sold on Tippitina’s website
House of Blues
- The Joey HoukBand in the Voodoo Garden — Thursday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m.
- Tickets are sold on the House of Blues’ website
- Will Dickerson Solol in the Voodoo Garden — Saturday, July 22 at 3 p.m.
- Tickets are sold on the House of Blues’ website
- Big Soul Band in the Voodoo Garden — Saturday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m.
- Tickets are sold on the House of Blues’ website
This list will be updated to display future shows coming to town. Stay with WGNO for updates.
