A slew of newcomers are sneaking up on Netflix’s latest top 10 most-watched movies list ranging from post-apocalyptic action that will have you questioning humanity’s survival to animated adventures featuring the voices of big-name stars. Keep scrolling to check out some of the titles getting the most love from subscribers.

First up, a spinoff to “Bird Box,” Netflix’s 2018 buzzed-about horror sci-fi film starring Sandra Bullock, based on the novel of the same name by author Josh Malerman. “Bird Box Barcelona” expands on the blindfolded dystopian universe in Spain with a father (played by Mario Casas) who must escape the creatures that appear out of nowhere. Despite the Spanish-language film’s mixed reviews (similar to those of the first iteration), subscribers still can’t seem to take their eyes off the screen.

Then, with many kids currently on summer break, we’re seeing an uptick of family-friendly hits moving up the chart, like the 2022 animated adventure “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” Part of the “Shrek” franchise, the “Puss in Boots” series is a vivid fairy tale all its own and full of sharp wit. The story follows the titular feline character (voiced once again by Antonio Banderas) as he re-examines his sword-wielding venturesome ways. The voice talent of Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, and John Mulaney join in this mythical adventure. Another novel series turned movie that has viewers hooked is the 2017 superhero comedy “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.” It follows two fourth graders, George (Kevin Hart) and Harold (Thomas Middleditch), who have a reputation for causing mayhem. Their prankish ways find themselves in another scheme when they hypnotize their principal. The vibrant animation is nothing short of slapstick-comedy shenanigans that will have everyone laughing out loud.

Find out how all these films rank on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from July 10-July 16.

#10. Rush Hour

– Total weeks in top ten: 2

#9. The Boss Baby

– Total weeks in top ten: 7

#8. Nimona

– Total weeks in top ten: 2

#7. Titanic

– Total weeks in top ten: 8

#6. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#5. The Tutor

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#4. Bird Box Barcelona

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#3. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#2. 65

– Total weeks in top ten: 2

#1. The Out-Laws

– Total weeks in top ten: 2

