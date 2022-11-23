This image released by Verve Records shows “Louis Wishes You a Cool Yule” by Louis Armstrong. (Verve via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — If Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas music, then make space for its king, Louis Armstrong.

Fifty years since the legendary artist passed away, his fans received the best Christmas present they could wish for. Months before his death, the musician recorded himself reciting the poem “A Visit from St Nicholas” (also popularly known as “The Night Before Christmas”).

Now, the never-before-released recording, featuring Armstrong’s growly, familiar voice, is accompanied by a musical underbed from New Orleans pianist, Sullivan Fortner.

The track is part of Louis Armstrong’s first Christmas album called “Louis Wishes You a Cool Yule.” Including nine holiday classics recorded by the artist, plus his memorable masterpiece “What a Wonderful World.”

The musician’s work has been proven to pass the test of time and it’s still able to this day to keep that naïve and childish glow in us from dimming. With this festive album, we get to hold on to that feeling for a little longer and get back to it at every re-listen.

So, as he reads in the new track: “Happy Christmas to all and to all a good night . . . A very good night.”

