Monster Jam prepares for upcoming weekend delivering 3.5 million pounds of dirt to Caesars Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The newly named Caesars Superdome will be fired up with engines on Saturday, July 31.

Monster Jam is back with 100 percent capacity. On Wednesday, Over 100 truckloads brought in 3.5 million pounds of dirt to the renamed Superdome.

Masks will be mandatory for all fans and staff at the event.

Tickets are available online and can be purchased in person.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.