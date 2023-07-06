NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dirt is being dumped in the Superdome and the big trucks are rolling into town for the Monster jam show Saturday, August 8.

Ramping things up Thursday, August 6, the 12,000-pound fan favorite Megladon truck posed outside the Audubon Aquarium for fan photos and crew member autographs.

The Megladon monster truck is a fairly new addition to the Monster Jam ranks joining back in 2016.

Those wishing to attend can catch the show at 7 p.m. in the Superdome. Those looking to get the party started early can visit the pit party at the Superdome at 2:30 p.m.

More information can be found on their website at MonsterJam.com.

