LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Recording artist Moneybagg Yo is coming to the CAJUNDOME.

Memphis artist, entrepreneur and CEO of Bread Gang Entertainment CEO, Moneybagg Yo, has added a show at the CAJUNDOME for his “Larger Than Life” tour. The show will also feature Finesse2Tymes, Sexyy Red, Big Boogie, YTB Fatt and more.

Tickets go on sale August 18 at 10 a.m. at the CAJUNDOME Box Office and CAJUNDOME.com.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts