Mississippi Aquarium to host Shark Week

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will host its first Shark Week with special programs and guests July 12-18.

“Our team is thrilled to host Mississippi Aquarium’s first celebration of Shark Week,” said Meredith Horn, Vice President of Guest Experience and Education. “The week will be packed with added presentations, activities, games, fun photo opportunities, and of course, everything will revolve around the amazing world of sharks.”

The aquarium will partner with Jill Hendon and her Shark Research Team from Southern Miss to provide a weeklong interactive event full of shark facts and fun.

Shark Week events include:

July 12-18

10:45 a.m. -11:15 a.m. Shark Animal Ambassador

1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Shark Jeopardy

3:30 p.m. Close Encounters of the Aquatic Kind- Shark Week edition

July 17-18

10 a.m. until close USM’s Shark Research Team on campus

10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Shark Animal Ambassador

1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Shark Jeopardy

3:30 p.m. Close Encounters of the Aquatic Kind- Shark Week edition

Saturday, July 17

Shark Week cinematographer and filmmaker Fouad Zayed will be showing his work and signing photos from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

During Shark Week, there will also be a customized scavenger hunt, games and filter-feeding demonstrations.