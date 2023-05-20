NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — When it comes to any event in New Orleans, safety is key and that is top on the list of priorities for the Mid-City’s Bayou Boogaloo festival.

“Oh, number one. Safety is of course goal, everyone’s goal is to have a wonderful and safe festival,” says event spokesperson Ellie Rand.

Mid-City is no stranger to violent crimes such as car break-ins and shootings. To combat that Bayou Boogaloo’s team took serious precautions while organizing the event including private security patrols, Orleans Parish Sheriff Assistance, private parking for staff and talent much more.

“We try to make safety a priority. We make sure that we have precautions over at the gate as people come in and get searched. Make sure that they’re no bringing in anything that they shouldn’t. We do everything we can,” event stage security manager Adam Rivas.

This increase in security has relieved some guests knowing that they are safe to enjoy their day.

“Definitely knowing that, it kind of made it a little easier for us to know like if we need to park our car, it’s going to be safe, if we want to take the street car, we know walking to and from is going to be safe,” says festival attendee Andie Rye.

Another festival attendee, Kelly Siguenza says, “As a mom of triplets, safety is a big concern of mine especially in this area that we live in. We know it hasn’t been safe recently, but coming here we’ve had no concerns.”

Tickets start at $25 for land or bayou options.

Gates opened at 11 and tonight’s head act will be NOLA native Juvenile.

The full list of rules and regulations as well as the fest line up can be found on the Bayou Boogaloo website.

