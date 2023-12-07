NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Grammy award winner Jon Batiste returns home to New Orleans and brings special guest former First Lady Michelle Obama with him for a special screening of the Netflix and Higher Ground documentary, ‘American Symphony.’

The film takes place early in 2022 when multi-instrumentalist Jon Batiste finds himself the most celebrated artist of the year with eleven Grammy nominations including Album of the Year.

In the midst of that triumph, he is immersed in his most ambitious challenge yet: composing American Symphony, an original symphony that reimagines the traditions of the classical form, bringing together an expansive and inclusive diaspora of music for a performance at storied Carnegie Hall.

This extraordinary trajectory is upended when Batiste’s life partner — best-selling author Suleika

Jaouad — learns that her long-dormant cancer has returned.

In the intimate ‘American Symphony’, Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning director Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land, The First Wave, Retrograde) delivers a portrait of two artists at a crossroads and a profound meditation on art, love, and the creative process.

The special film screening took place at the Orpheum Theater. ‘American Symphony’ is now streaming globally on Netflix.

Jon Batiste is a five-time Grammy Award winner. He is currently nominated for six Grammys this year.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts