Merry Christmas from WGNO News

A COOL YULE IN NEW ORLEANS

ON A COOL YULE IN NEW ORLEANS, WHERE THE FRENCH QUARTERS’ SILENT–

THE HOUSES ARE LIT, WITH POP CULTURE THAT’S VIBRANT.

WITH CONVICTION, MAHALIA SINGS CELESTIAL SONGS OF OLD–

AS POPS’ STEADY WATCH KEEPS OVER THE FOLD.

ACROSS FROM ALGIERS THE CITY LIGHTS UP THE NIGHT–

AND THE SUPERDOME COLORS, OH WHAT A SIGHT!

WITH A CUP OF HOT CHICORY AND A MOUTHFUL OF BEIGNET–

SIGNAL IT’S TIME FOR PAPA NOEL TO ARRIVE ON HIS SLEIGH.

JOYFUL JOYFUL OH HOW WE ADORE THEE–

AS HEARTS FROM THE GARDEN DISTRICT, TO THE 9TH WARD EXTOL THEE.

IT’S A CHRISTMAS SUBLIME, LET IT RING LIKE PURE FREEDOM–

LET IT POUR FROM THE CEMETERIES, LET IT RISE FROM THE STATE MUSEUM.

WITH ROUX SIMMERING IN THE HOUSES OF TREME–

THERE’S NO PLACE AS SOULFUL TO SPEND CHRISTMAS FRIDAY.

EVEN WITH VIRUSES AND SOCIAL SEPARATION, HIS CHRISTMAS STAR SHINES–

IT’S HOPE FOR OUR CITY NO PANDEMIC COULD EVER DEFINE.