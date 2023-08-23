THOMAS, La. (WGNO) – It’s big.
It’s the biggest on Earth.
The World’s Biggest Watermelon.
It was grown in a garden in Thomas, Louisiana, a community in Washington Parish about an hour and a half north of New Orleans.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is there.
