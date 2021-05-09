Marvel unveils new titles, release dates and footage from several films

(NEXSTAR) — The Marvel universe will continue to expand after not releasing any films in 2020 because of the pandemic. Last week the entertainment giant released a new trailer showcasing many upcoming projects, including new footage, titles, and release dates.

The video opens with the voice of the late Stan Lee saying, “I love being with people; it’s the most incredible feeling in the world. That world may change and evolve, but the one that will never change – we’re all part of one big family,” as scenes from previous Marvel films play.

“That man next to you; he’s your brother. That woman over there; she’s your sister. We’re all part of one universe that moves ever upward and onward to greater glory,” says Lee.

The video then shows a movie theater erupting in cheers during pivotal scenes in Avengers: Endgame.

New clips from several upcoming movies are shown, including Black Widow and Shang-Chi, along with the first footage from Eternals. Those three films, along with Spider Man: No Way Home will be released in 2021.

The long trailer also confirms the official titles for Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2, as well as the release dates for Ant-Man 3 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

The new release schedule:

2021

Black Widow: July 9, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: September 3, 2021

Eternals: November 5, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home: December 17, 2021

2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder: May 6, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: July 8, 2022

The Marvels: November 11, 2022

2023

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: May 5, 2023