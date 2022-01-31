LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Country music artist Luke Bryan’s “Raised Up Right” tour will stop at the Cajundome on Friday, Aug. 26, according to Cajundome officials.

Tickets for the August show will go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 4 at the Cajundome box office or at Cajundome.com.

The tour also features opening acts Riley Gree, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock.

Bryan is currently doing a residency at The Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas through the month of February. The Raised Up Right tour begins June 9 in West Virginia, according to Ticketmaster.