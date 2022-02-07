NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Primetime television show Jeopardy will bring students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country together to battle head-to-head for nine days of intense competition.

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the tournament features America’s sharpest students battling for the grand prize of $250,000!

Fiona Hellerman, a Tulane University senior from Glenview, Ill. majoring in International Relations and Philosophy will be a contestant on the show.

Tulane student Fiona Hellerman (ABC/Casey Durkin)

Louisiana State University student Stephen Privat, a junior majoring in Political Science from Lafayette, La. will also be a contestant.

Louisiana State University student Stephen Privat (ABC/Casey Durkin)

Here is a link to all the contestants.

The National College Championship special will air for two weeks, starting tomorrow at 7:00 PM and continuing through Tuesday, February 22.

Watch the Jeopardy! National College Championship on WGNO starting February 8 through February 22.

Here is the full schedule:

● TUESDAY, FEB. 8 (7:00 PM)

● WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9 (7:00 PM)

● THURSDAY, FEB. 10 (7:00 PM)

● FRIDAY, FEB. 11 (7:00 PM)

● TUESDAY, FEB. 15 (7:00 PM)

● WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16 (7:00 PM)

● THURSDAY, FEB. 17 (7:00 PM)

● FRIDAY, FEB. 18 (7:00 PM)

● TUESDAY, FEB. 22 (7:00 PM)