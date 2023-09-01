Your front yard is on the 50-yard-line

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Hold that Tiger.

And you can.

And your front yard will.

Maxwell’s Lion Law Care will carefully transform your front yard into LSU’s Eye of the Tiger.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has your front-row seat.

You’re watching the work of Steve Castiglione.

He’s Picasso with spray paint.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories