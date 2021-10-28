Love cats? Want to go on a date? Here’s the app you’ve been waiting forever for

Watch the New Orleans inventor on Shark Tank: WGNO, Friday, October 29 at 7pm

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Are you a cat person?

Or maybe not.

Do you want to go on a date with somebody who may be a cat person?

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood knows, there’s now an app for just that.

It’s called Tabby, the cat person’s dating app.

You know, like a tabby cat.

It’s the invention of a New Orleans entrepreneur Leigh Isaacson.

She collaborated with two of America’s biggest cat influencers.

Yes, there are cat influencers out there.

Nathan, the Cat Lady.

And Sterling, the Trapking.

You’re about to meet all of them.

Their idea goes on national TV on Shark Tank on Friday, October 29 at 7 pm on WGNO.

Watch them to see if their dream and their deal come true.