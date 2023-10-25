NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Pop superstar and Louisiana native Britney Spears is celebrating the success of her memoir, “The Woman in Me.”

On Instagram, Spears made a post thanking her fans, saying the book is now the “highest-selling memoir in history” after only being out for one day.

In the book, Spears talks about growing up in Kentwood, her rise to fame and her breakup with pop star Justin Timberlake.

One of Spears’ friends in the entertainment industry is TV personality/host Maria Menounos. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez spoke with Menounos, who interviewed Spears many times over the years, and had this to say about the pop star:

“She’s a really good person, who’s had a lot to deal with and a lot to overcome, and you know it is not easy to live in the spotlight the way she has, she’s a sweet, good person, and she always has been,” Menounos said.

Spears’ book, “The Woman in Me” is now being sold.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts