HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Renaissance Festival will return to Hammond throughout November and December.

The festival prides itself as being a “theme park, theater, holiday shopping destination and educational experience.” Over 600 artisans, entertainers and educational demonstrations will excite guests.

The festival will be open, rain or shine, from 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates:

November 4-5

November 11-12

November 18-19

November 24-26

December 2-3

December 9-10

Tickets purchased online are $24.95 for adults and $12 for children. At the gate and if available, adult tickets are $30 and children’s tickets are $15. Children under the age of six may enter for free with an adult admission.

Special event tickets are available as well. Parking is free.

Information about food, shows and more can be found on the festival’s website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts