NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra is performing two live concerts alongside a screening of Jordan Peele’s award-winning film “Get Out” at the Orpheum Theater.

LPO representatives said LPO Music Director Matthew Kraemer will conduct the orchestra’s performance of Michael Abel’s “heart-pounding” score as the film is shown.

They said “Get Out” tells the story of “a young African-American man visits his white girlfriend’s family estate and gradually becomes ensnared in a sinister plot, which is the real reason for his invitation.”

There will be two performances with one on Thursday, Oct. 12 and one on Friday, Oct. 13. For more information, visit the LPO website.

