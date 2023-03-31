LOUISIANA (KLFY) – It’s no secret that Louisiana is big on festivals, but a new study shows the state is actually in the top 3 for festivals in the country.

New research reveals that Louisiana is among the most festival-obsessed states in the nation. The study by a fashion retailer, Boohoo, analyzed Google Trends data of the last year for search terms used by festival-goers. The search terms combined give each state a total score.

The study revealed that Louisiana ranks as the third most festival-obsessed state in the country, with a total score of 587. The state has four searches ranking in the top two nationally, the highest searches for ‘festivals 2023’ and the second-highest for ‘festivals’ in the country.

Louisiana also has some of the most fashion-conscious festival-goers with the second-highest search levels for ‘festival outfits.’

The only states to rank higher than Louisiana are Ohio in 2nd place with a score of 594 and Wisconsin ranking 1st with a score of 602.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Related Stories

Latest Stories