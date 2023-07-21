NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In the spirit of spirits, Borasso Spirits in the Bywater is on the move.

It’s New Orleans’ brand new and newest boutique distillery.

They make rum

And gin.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is taking you on a tour.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts