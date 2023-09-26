SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Food Truck Festival is returning to the Harbor Center in Slidell on Oct. 7.

Organizers said the festival is presented by the Silver Slipper Casino and hosted by the Friends of the Harbor Center. It will showcase food from 20 food trucks, live music and products from vendors including jewelry, clothes and candles.

Attendees can expect a range of food options including lobster rolls, crawfish poutine, blackened shrimp tacos, handmade pretzels, Oktoberfest fries and lolli pop lamb chop with cous cous.

Festival representatives said featured food trucks include Creole Tomateaux, Wings N Things, Frytastic, The Silver Slipper Casino, Semplice Pizza, Lilli Cajun Kitchen, Val’s Snowballs, Tee’s Catering, Fete au Fete, Lisha’s So Damn Good and Joel’s Lobster Rolls.

The festival will also include live music performances from Christian Serpas, Ghost Town and PaperChase.

Organizers said food trucks will also compete for two titles, including “Best of the Fest” and “People’s Choice.” To win “Best of the Fest,” food trucks must submit a dish to a panel of judges, including Ross Dover, Don The Gourmet Neighbor, Pemmie Sheasby, Greg Ireton and more.

Throughout the festival, guests will be able to vote for the “People’s Choice” winner.

The Louisiana Food Truck Festival will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is free to attend.

